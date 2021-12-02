A laboratory test confirmed the first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health announced the finding Thursday. It stems from a Nov. 24 test sought by a Hennepin County resident who'd recently traveled to New York.
The resident is an adult male who developed mild symptoms Nov. 22. The person is vaccinated and no longer has symptoms.
Case investigators spoke with the man and found out he recently attended an anime convention in New York City between Nov. 19-21.
The news of the variant being detected in the state is concerning but not surprising, said Gov. Tim Walz in a statement.
"We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world," he stated. "Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster. Together, we can fight this virus and help keep Minnesotans safe."
Minnesota's genome sequencing and strong testing network allowed the state to quickly detect the case, he added.
Although omicron is classified as a new variant of concern, it's still unclear how it compares to the highly contagious delta variant.
Minnesota remains “firmly in the grip of the delta wave,” said stat Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Wednesday, referring to the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 that’s driven the fall surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
With studies into the new variant ongoing, Malcolm stated Thursday the most important thing Minnesotans can do now is make it as hard as possible for the virus to spread.
“In addition to vaccination and boosters, we can slow the spread of this variant and all COVID-19 variants by using the tried-and-true prevention methods of wearing masks, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate," she stated.
