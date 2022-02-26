LAKE WASHINGTON — Saturday's sunshine, with temps finally creeping above freezing, made it a better day than we've seen much of the past month. But it was still plenty cold for those jumping into Lake Washington — and even colder when they climbed out of the hole into the light wind.
The YMCA held the first "Patterson Plunge" at Westwood Marina to raise funds for kids who take part in the Y camp programs at Camp Patterson, located on Lake Washington.
"We hope to grow the event," said John Kind, executive director of the Y.
Karrie Olmanson, youth development director at the Y, and Dustin Slaughter, camp director, organized the event which featured three teams with a total of 16 plungers to jump in the hole. They hoped to raise $10,000 and were at about $8,000 on Saturday, with some pledges still coming in.
"Registration for camps starts Monday and we know scholarships will be needed," said Olmanson, who came up with the idea for the plunge fundraiser.
Besides scholarships, some of the money will be used to upgrade the archery range at Camp Patterson, and help pay for counselors to get their lifeguard and archery certification.
The Y takes 640 kids to Camp Patterson during the summer, with participants ranging from the 3rd grade to seniors.
Kiwanis Camp Patterson, on the east shore of Lake Washington, is in the midst of other big expansions and improvements.
The dining hall is being increased in size by 50%, air conditioned and insulated. And a recreation hall is being expanded.
Between 2019 and this year a total $585,000 has been raised for improvements to Camp Patterson, which has operated since 1927. Contributors include Mankato Kiwanis Members, area foundations and community members.
The camp hosts more than 2,600 children during the three-month camping season. The camp has 165 beds spread among 14 cabins.
Youth camps such as Celebrate Me Week, Camp Shiloh, Mankato YMCA, Camp Oz and several others rent Kiwanis Camp Patterson’s facilities and provide their own staff, programming and meals.
