LAKE CRYSTAL — From railcar disasters to a hazardous materials spill, first responders know and respect the dangers. So 58 regional volunteers dedicated a Saturday of emergency training at the POET Bioprocessing plant west of Lake Crystal.
At each of five 45-minute sessions, groups of first responders from several regional fire departments took in snippets of emergency training information. Special emphasis centered around ethanol fires, as the Lake Crystal bioprocessing plant produces some 68 million gallons of bioethanol annually.
With attention to pre-planning, trainers stressed that importance. In the wake of the Feb. 4 railroad disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, where 38 of 150 Norfolk Southern rail cars carrying toxic materials derailed, the significance of such an emergency wasn’t lost on attendees.
“The last thing you want to do is pour a pile of water on it,” stressed Joe Eichten, the hazardous materials and emergency management director for Union Pacific Railroad, who opened the five-hour morning sessions. “The more information you can give me, the better off we’ll be.”
Eichten, who is based in St. Paul, says when derailments occur, Union Pacific, which headquarters in Omaha, Neb., calls on experts from throughout the country to get trains rolling again. The 160-year railroad company operates in 23 states west of Chicago and New Orleans, with many lines running near and through small communities.
“I’ve seen a lot of small-town derailments, and they (emergency responders and contractors) will take over your town,” Eichten said. And while “train derailments happen every day,” most are when just one or two railcar wheels bounce off the tracks.
“The big derailments? Knock on wood. There’s not a lot of them,” Eichten said. “The number of derailments over the last 20 years has gone down substantially.”
Union Pacific employees check on track conditions daily, according to Eichten. And he’s often asked what are the main reasons for derailments. He listed three — one, mechanical failure; two, human error; and, three, an “act of God.”
Eichten says it can cost up to $1 million a day when a rail line is nonoperational. And because railroads are the primary carrier of hazardous and toxic materials, “some of it’s nasty stuff” that has to be cleaned up while the rail line is repaired and rail cars uprighted or removed.
Still, it can take several hours before Union Pacific-hired experts and clean-up crews arrive on a derailment scene. That most often means small-town emergency response departments are first on the scene.
“In the first couple hours, it’ll be your scene to control,” Eichten said. “But don’t rush in.”
If it’s an ethanol car derailment or fire, specialists like North Mankato Fire Chief Jim Zwaschka’s training might be most valuable. Zwaschka, who grew up in the Comfrey and Springfield area, is also a trainer for the Minnesota Lake-based company SASCS (Safety and Security Consultation Specialists). He led one module session on ethanol fire characteristics and foam use, touching on the science behind the process.
Any foam application at an ethanol fire is a mixture of water, foam and air, he said. Responders at the session were able to test out the foam application process.
“It’s essentially a blanket,” Zwaschka said. “That’s what we’re aiming for.”
Technological improvements in equipment have made such efforts more effective, Zwaschka noted, but not all departments have the most up-to-date items. So it’s important to train with a department’s own equipment, he said.
Watonwan Emergency Management Director Ryan Visher, who was among the organizers of Saturday’s first responder training sessions, was pleased with both the turnout of volunteers and the cooperation by POET plant staff.
“POET was all over it,” Visher said. “They’re all about safety.”
Lake Crystal Fire Chief Gary Reed was pleased with the emphasis on pre-planning. Reed, who joined the department in 1996, said he hasn’t had a lot of applicants, but those who’ve come on are talented additions.
With 26 current members, Reed said it costs $4,000 to $5,000 to equip each volunteer fire department member “head-to-toe.”
Besides the railcar disaster orientation and ethanol fire modules, the Mankato Hazardous Chemical Assessment Team offered training. There was also an ethanol plant drill and plant tour so regional volunteers who might someday be needed in an emergency are better familiar with the plant.
“Hopefully, we don’t ever have to use it,” Visher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.