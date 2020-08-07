NICOLLET — A detour change goes into effect Saturday, when construction on Highway 111/22 shifts north from Nicollet to Gaylord.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation completed the first stage of the project a few days earlier than expected, allowing a section of highway between Nicollet to Nicollet County Road 1 to reopen to traffic Saturday.
The new detour consists of Nicollet County Road 1, Highway 15 and Highway 19. A second way route (not marked as a detour) would be Highway 169 at St. Peter, Highway 93 and Highway 19.
The project on Highway 111/22 from Nicollet to Gaylord began May 4 and is expected to be complete in October.
In addition to repaving, the project will add lighting at six intersections, install snow fence along Highway 22, replace guardrail and perform utility work in Nicollet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.