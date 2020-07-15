MANKATO — A man who reportedly admitted he threw a rock before the Mankato T-Mobile store was looted in May is now facing charges.
Michael Jordan Conerly Sr., 33, of Nicollet, was charged with felony property damage and gross misdemeanor rioting Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Mankato Department of Public Safety detective recognized Conerly from surveillance video of the crowd outside the store on May 30 around the time it was looted, according to a court complaint.
Conerly allegedly admitted he threw a rock in an attempt to break the store's windows. He reportedly said he got caught up in the excitement but left as someone else broke into the store.
Conerly is the first adult charged in connection with the early-morning looting at the T-Mobile and Target stores following peaceful protests in Mankato the prior day over the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis police custody.
The T-Mobile store sustained $3,000 in damage and merchandise valued at nearly $500 was taken, according to the complaint against Conerly. A Facebook Live video showed people also attempting to break into Target.
Investigators are still working to identify and charge other people involved, Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said.
