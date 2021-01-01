(The following essay is by Denise Roggow, of St. Peter, who welcomed her first grandchild into the world during the pandemic).
Every grandparent I know has told me that having grandchildren is one of the very best things in life, and I can now confirm that is absolutely true!
My granddaughter, Ashlyn, was born May 1, 2020. She was extra special because my son and daughter-in-law (Travis and Kattie Roggow) struggled with infertility issues for three years and ultimately became pregnant via in vitro fertilization. Ashlyn was the only healthy egg of eight that were harvested and thank God she "stuck" despite other issues that made my daughter-in-law's pregnancy high risk.
Ashlyn's parents had asked me to be there when she was born — I was so honored and excited to do so, but of course with COVID-19, that became impossible.
Thankfully, my son was able to be there for the birth though — I know there were mothers in some parts of the country who couldn't have their partners present. Ashlyn was born healthy and beautiful and she is already 8 months old.
This has been a difficult year with COVID, politics, race issues, isolation, etc., but having Ashlyn is the absolute joy of my life. They live 100 miles north of me, but I get to babysit her two days every other week, and this has allowed me to watch her grow and ensure she always knows who her Grammy is.
Having this little girl in my life is absolutely the best thing to come from this crazy COVID year, and I look forward to all the fun times ahead with my granddaughter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.