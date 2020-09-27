Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.