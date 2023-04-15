By Tim Krohn
Those familiar with Crystal Lake in Lake Crystal knew over the winter things weren’t going to be good for the fish in the lake.
“We checked the (dissolved) oxygen levels in January, and they were essentially zero,” said Mike Roll, who is president of the Crystal Waters Project, which works to improve water quality on the lake.
He said a commercial fishing business that has harvested carp out of the lake also did a sonar scan of the lake during the winter.
“They ran sonar from ‘cemetery point’ to the highway and there was no mass showing up, which tells us there’s pretty much nothing there (in the way of fish),” Roll said.
While the lake had a lot of ice anglers two winters ago who were catching fish, there were few this past winter as fishing success dwindled.
Although ice is just coming off area lakes, the Department of Natural Resources is starting to get reports about dead fish.
DNR Regional Fisheries Manager Jack Lauer said it’s too early to tell if there will be a lot of serious winter kills, but there are expectations that the way the winter played out will produce more than usual.
“It’s only the last couple days we’ve seen ice-out and we’ve seen winter kills and that was expected.”
But how many will be severe — meaning a loss of 95% of the game fish in a lake — won’t be known until DNR staff gets out and observes dead fish and then does netting to see what’s still alive in the lake.
“The shallow lakes are where you see this natural winter kill. There’s a loss of dissolved oxygen late in the winter,” Lauer said.
Still, Lauer said it’s tough to predict fish kills. They do dissolved oxygen tests under the ice on area lakes during the winter to get a feel for how things are going, but said the test results can be perplexing. He noted that while oxygen tests on Crystal Lake showed very low oxygen, tests on nearby Loon Lake, which is a very similar lake, had good oxygen levels.
If there is too much snow, sunlight doesn’t reach through the ice to aquatic plants, thereby reducing photosynthesis and oxygen production.
“In November and December we had a lot of snow. That pushed the ice down and then we had slush ice, so that is really a problem because the sun can’t get through.”
Lauer said the last big year for fish kills was after the winter of 2014-2015. The winter of 1975-76 was the worst year for fish kills in recent history.
When people report seeing dead fish, Lauer said DNR staff respond promptly to view them and do netting to see what live game fish are present.
“If we see walleye and panfish, northern pike and bass in the lake, there’s no need to stock. If we don’t see a lot of game fish, we make a plan for stocking the lake.”
While stocking a lake may not bring much in the way of fishing for the summer ahead, Lauer said fish grow and reproduce quickly, often making for good fishing a year and a half to two years later.
“We take stocking seriously and work to treat all lakes equally when we stock,” he said.
“It’s a boom or bust (for fishing) on a lot of these lakes. After we stock, in a couple of years you will have a boom.”
The fish kills don’t happen on deeper lakes, such as Washington and Madison. “You don’t see it to any magnitude on those.”
He said shallow, impaired waters that are dominated by algae in the summer are the ones where fish kills are worst.
“Those lakes go into the winter with a lot of consumption of oxygen (because of the algae), and they deteriorate quickly.”
Lauer said the drought last year also meant many lakes were a foot or so lower going into winter, making the shallower ones even more susceptible to oxygen loss.
While some groups put aerators on shallow lakes to keep an area ice free in the winter, Lauer said evidence shows they do little to stop fish kills. He said the small area that is kept open offers refuge for some fish, but the large majority of the lake will still have a fish kill in a bad year.
Lauer said some people try to do a little personal restocking of a lake, taking panfish or other fish they catch on one lake and putting them into another.
He said it is illegal for people to move game fish.
