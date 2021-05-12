Jack Lauer, southern regional fisheries manager with the Department of Natural Resources, said it looks to be a good walleye opener.
“I’m pretty happy with what we’re seeing with walleye numbers in southern Minnesota lakes. We really didn’t experience any significant winter kill where lakes got wiped out.”
Fishing seasons open Saturday for walleye, bass, northern pike and lake trout. This year’s date is the latest possible opener under Minnesota statute, which sets the fishing opener as the Saturday two weeks prior to the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
Jessi Greene, of Corner Bait in Madison Lake, said they saw more interest in fishing last year and it’s continuing this spring.
“I think it’s still just people wanting to get outside and do something and not worry about everything else.”
Lauer said the pandemic continues to drive more interest in fishing. The sale of fishing licenses last year was up 10% over 2019 and at this point sales are about 12% ahead of 2020.
“The good news is people want to recreate outdoors and are buying fishing licenses,” he said.
“There’s still the passion and heritage for fishing. One in four (Minnesotans) over 16 buy a license. It’s important for economic reasons and just recreating and getting outdoors.”
About 1.1 million fishing licenses are sold annually, with about half sold around the fishing opener.
Corner Bait is dealing with a major road construction project this year as Highway 60 is being rebuilt. “Highway 60 is closed, but you can get to anywhere in town the back way, coming from either direction,” Greene said.
They have been able to get all of the live bait they need, Greene said, but there are some shortages and delays in getting some tackle and other fishing gear in.
Greene said the top area lakes during the opener are Madison, Washington, Francis and Big Jefferson.
Lauer said Lake Elysian and Clear Lake (Waseca County) are always good bets for the opener and spring fishing.
Upper Sakatah Lake and Lower Sakatah Lake, both in Le Sueur County as part of the Cannon River chain, are shallower and have provided a good walleye bites during May, with most walleyes around 14 inches.
“Around Mankato, Washington and Madison are always good to visit. Even though they’re jammed with people, they produce some good walleye,” Lauer said.
Anglers who want more insight into prospects on southern Minnesota lakes, or in other regions, can look at the Regional Fishing Outlooks reports on the DNR website: dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/outlooks.html
Lauer said panfish angling has been good this spring, although a chilly April kept water cold. “The pre-spawn bite has been good. Crappies like to bite in the evening.”
Lauer said DNR hatcheries are catching up after being sidelined last year due to the pandemic. In 2020 the DNR did not take any walleye, northern or muskie eggs.
“This year we were able to operate all our walleye stripping operations. We take millions of eggs.”
Those eggs are delivered to fisheries, including the one in Waterville. Small fry are now being stocked in lakes while some lakes are stocked with larger fingerlings in the fall.
The DNR manages about 1,500 lakes for walleye, but not all are stocked for walleye. Many southern Minnesota lakes are stocked, but northern lakes tend to have natural population support.
