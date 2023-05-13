MADISON LAKE — First came the early Saturday morning rain, then the lightning, then more rain and then winds.
The storm that settled over the Madison Lake area mostly washed out the Governor's Fishing Opener. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan did get about an hour on the lake but didn't land a fish.
Her pontoon boat was forced off the lake at about 10:30 a.m. when whitecaps picked up on Madison Lake. She headed early to a shore lunch event at The Landing, where a small group of remaining participants ate fish, wild rice and potato salad inside a large tent in the parking lot.
About 100 guests and media packed a pavilion in Bray Park on the shores of Madison Lake early in the morning to listen to speakers at a "launch ceremony."
Flanagan was standing in for Gov. Tim Walz, who wasn't able to attend the event as he was attending his daughter's college graduation in Montana.
"Besides the State Fair, this is the best event of the year," Flanagan said.
She told the crowd about visiting the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota and doing some fishing off the pier at Spring Lake Park on Friday. "I watched kids fish, some for the first time." She said many said they like to fish again.
Jessica Beyer, president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, said that hosting the Governor's Opener for the first time in the Mankato area was an honor.
"We're just thrilled to celebrate this time honored event for the state and celebrate the 75th year (of the Governor's Opener)."
She said she grew up in the area fishing the lakes and rivers. "Southern Minnesota has some of the best fishing in the state."
Scott Carlson, the new mayor of North Mankato, said it was impressive to see how much work Explore Minnesota, Visit Mankato, GMG and other community leaders put in to pull the event together.
"I'm understanding more and more what it takes to put something like this on."
Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg highlighted the county's eight county parks, three with camping, as well as many trails. He noted Blue Earth County has more miles of river than any county in the state.
"I ask you to come down and enjoy our lakes and trails."
Lauren Bennett McGinty, executive director of Explore Minnesota, said Mankato is a special place.
"One thing I love about Mankato is you can be in City Center and in a few minutes be out in nature."
Sarah Strommen, commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, said all forms of weather should be enjoyed.
"It's a beautiful day despite the clouds, despite the rain because it's the fishing opener. There is no bad weather in Minnesota — we're an outdoor state."
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, left the legislative session in St. Paul when it ended at 1 a.m. Saturday and got home at 3:30 a.m. before coming to the launch ceremony. Frentz said they just wrapped up an agreement on "a historic budget" for the DNR and environment, in the amount of $700 million.
Scott Roemhildt, southern regional director for the DNR, spent the morning monitoring the weather, particularly the lightning.
"I'm just keeping guests and enforcement informed on how things look."
The fishing was to begin at 9 a.m. but was steadily pushed back as rain and some lightning continued.
Jessi Greene, co-owner of Corner Bait in Madison Lake, said it was a slower opener than usual.
"I had quite a few people come in but not a typical opener. I think the weather kept people away."
She said the Governor's Opener seemed to attract a few more people to town, but not a lot.
Johan Struwe easily held the record for coming the greatest distance for the opener. The Tiel, Netherlands, resident is with that country's largest fishing magazine, BEET Magazine. "BEET means 'take' like take the bait," he said as he waited at a boat landing in Madison Lake hoping the rain would let up so he could go out with one of the "boat hosts."
His first time in Minnesota, Struwe is working on fishing and tourism articles and photographs from the region. "It's just too bad about the weather. Not good photographs."
He was next heading to St. Cloud, where he will meet with Native Americans and learn about their traditional fishing techniques, then head to Walker and then to Mall of America before returning home on Thursday.
Live band events continued at several bars in Madison Lake Saturday afternoon and evening, concluding the Governor's Fishing Opener events that started Thursday afternoon.
