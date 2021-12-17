MANKATO — Five area deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The local deaths occurred in four counties: Two Brown County residents in their late 70s, a Martin County resident in their late 90s, a Le Sueur County resident in their late 80s and a Faribault County resident in their late 60s.
They were among 54 deaths reported across the state Friday. The death toll in the nine-county Free Press coverage area now stands at 399, including 37 so far in December.
Faribault County has been the hardest hit by coronavirus deaths proportionately, with 37 deaths making the highest local death rate of 27 per 10,000 residents.
Local case counts continued to show a decline Friday. There were 123 confirmed cases in the region, down from over 200 last Friday and nearly 300 the Friday before that.
Four of five days this week case counts were lower than the same day the prior week or weeks.
Cases confirmed Friday by county were:
Blue Earth County: 26
Martin County: 21
Le Sueur County: 18
Faribault County: 13
Brown County: 12
Watonwan County: 10
Waseca County: 9
Sibley County: 9
Nicollet County: 5
