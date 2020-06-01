Stock COVID 2
CDC

MANKATO — Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan, Faribault and Martin counties all had new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday. 

The counties combined for seven new cases, bringing south-central Minnesota's total to 558 since the pandemic began.  

New cases included:

  • Two in Blue Earth County
  • Two in Martin County
  • One in Nicollet County
  • One in Watonwan County
  • One in Faribault County

Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll also continued to rise Monday. The Minnesota Department of Health reported another 10 fatalities, upping the total to 1,050.

No new COVID-19 deaths occurred in south-central Minnesota. The region has had 18 deaths so far, 10 of them in Nicollet County.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
1
1
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you