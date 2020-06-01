MANKATO — Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan, Faribault and Martin counties all had new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday.
The counties combined for seven new cases, bringing south-central Minnesota's total to 558 since the pandemic began.
New cases included:
- Two in Blue Earth County
- Two in Martin County
- One in Nicollet County
- One in Watonwan County
- One in Faribault County
Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll also continued to rise Monday. The Minnesota Department of Health reported another 10 fatalities, upping the total to 1,050.
No new COVID-19 deaths occurred in south-central Minnesota. The region has had 18 deaths so far, 10 of them in Nicollet County.
