MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had eight newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The new cases included three in Blue Earth County, two in Le Sueur County and one each in Waseca, Brown and Watonwan counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The region has had 572 cases and 18 deaths linked to the illness since the pandemic began.
Of Blue Earth County's 148 cases, the most common demographic is people between 20-29 years old. The median age for cases is 32 years old, while the 11 people hospitalized with the illness ranged in age between 62 and 91 years old.
The health department reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll is now 1,086 over the last 10 weeks.
