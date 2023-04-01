MANKATO — A majority of the area’s nine counties saw slight population growth last year, at a time when the state’s largest counties saw their populations decline for a second year in a row.
Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Sibley and Faribault counties all saw modest gains from 2021 to 2022, according to new data from the U.S. Census.
Meanwhile Brown, Martin, Waseca and Watonwan saw declines, with Martin losing the most population (-1.3%) in the nine-county region.
Ryan Vesey, economic development and research manager at Greater Mankato Growth, said he was hoping for better results.
“We didn’t grow as fast as I thought we might,” he said of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, which grew by 0.4% and 0.2% respectively. That was better than the state’s overall annual growth of 0.1%, but not where he believes the Mankato region should be.
“I’d like to see a 0.8% growth.”
Eric Guthrie, senior demographer at the Minnesota State Demographic Center, said most of the state’s rural counties will continue to struggle with growth as demographics change.
“The long-term decline in fertility is going to bring natural increases down.” Increasingly there are not enough births to make up for the number of deaths in many counties.
“Some of our rural counties with higher age demographics will continue to see pressure.”
Guthrie said that in the recent decades there has been a trend of more domestic migration out of many Minnesota counties than migration in. “But that was made up for in international migration.”
But the pandemic and political policies that restricted immigration mean international migration is failing to keep up with the domestic out-migration and the increasing number of deaths versus births, he said.
Vessey said Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties outperformed most of the region thanks to more international migration. Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined had a net 300-person gain from international migration.
Guthrie said having Minnesota State University and Gustavus adds to the number of international in-migration that is benefitting Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
Vessey said that besides lower fertility rates and slowing international migration, Minnesota is being hurt by South Dakota’s aggressive campaign to lure residents and businesses.
“With state funds they are pursuing Minnesota residents and businesses.” He noted the county in which Sioux Falls is in had an impressive 2% population growth from 2021 to 2022.
He said there are some efforts by state agencies to increase efforts to attract visitors from other states, some of whom would relocate here.
“We’re doing some of that (at GMG), but it would be better to see it tied to a statewide effort,” Vessey said.
The census data showed the state’s largest counties — Hennepin and Ramsey — again losing population, a trend that began during the pandemic. Civil unrest and crime are believed to be part of the reason for the losses, along with more people able to work remotely and because of lower housing costs outside of the metro counties.
Just over half of the state’s counties (46) saw population growth.
Cass County, in the northern lakes country, had the biggest overall population growth in the state at 2%. All its growth was from domestic migration, with the county gaining 737 more people than it lost due to domestic migration.
In all, 53 of Minnesota’s 87 counties had more deaths than births between 2021 and 2022.
The Census Bureau said that after some of the nation’s most populous counties experienced significant outmigration and population declines in 2021, overall patterns of population growth and decline are moving toward pre-pandemic rates for the nation’s 3,144 counties.
All 10 of the top fastest-growing counties were in the South or West.
Nationwide 52% of the counties grew between 2021 and 2022, down from nearly 56% of counties the prior year.
