MAPLETON — Five bicyclists were injured in crash involving a motor vehicle Friday morning south of Mapleton.
Eight people — one adult and seven juveniles — were riding bikes south on Blue Earth County Road 7 at 7:40 a.m. when a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Volt crashed with the group of bicyclists, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.
Injuries to the bikers range from serious to minor.
The car's driver, Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong, 30, no address listed, was not injured.
Names of the bikers are being withheld to ensure notifications can be made to families.
The crash remains under investigation in conjunction with the State Patrol.
