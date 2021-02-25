NEW ULM — Five people are facing charges after repeat burglaries involving valuable vintage comic books at the same residence and the recovery of a stolen Sasquatch and nearly 2 pounds of marijuana.
New Ulm police first responded to a burglary report Feb. 10. The homeowner said a door was pried open and vintage comic books, baseball cards and other collectibles were taken. The homeowner said the items were worth “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” according to court documents.
Police were called back to the house for a possible second break-in in progress last Friday and saw a male running away.
Some evidence left at the scene led investigators to suspect Colton Ryan Krienke, 17, of New Ulm.
Investigators got a warrant and searched his residence Monday. They allegedly found several vintage comic books, as well as large bags with marijuana residue, a box of ammunition, and an 8-foot-tall plywood cutout of Sasquatch that had been reported stolen last year.
Officers then searched the New Ulm home of Krienke's girlfriend, Kelly Marie Tisdell, 26. They allegedly found several hundred comic books and a box of collectible stamps valued at more than $35,000. They also found 1.9 pounds of marijuana, court documents claim.
Krienke was charged in Brown County Juvenile Court on Tuesday with felony counts of burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and drug possession.
Tisdell was charged Wednesday in Brown County District Court with felony counts of theft, receiving stolen property, aiding an offender and drug possession.
Police responded to another alarm at the previously burglarized residence early Thursday morning. They allegedly saw three people come out of the house: Heather Marie Wurtzberger, 38, of Gaylord, Nicholas Anthony Cassens, 38, of Hutchinson, and Kyle John Sparrow, 34, of Winthrop.
They were carrying flashlights and said they were looking for a friend and realized they went to the wrong house. Sparrow later admitted they were there to steal comic books and other valuables, court documents say.
Wurtzberger is related to Krienke. Investigators searched her home and allegedly found several boxes of comic books and Mason jars of silver coins. Those recovered items also were valued at over $35,000, charges say.
Wurtzberger, Cassens and Sparrow each were charged with felony burglary, felony possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor trespassing Thursday in Brown County District Court.
Wurtzberger also was charged with felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property.
Cassens also was charged with felony drug possession because he allegedly had marijuana in his pocket.
