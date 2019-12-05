MANKATO — Five men allegedly were involved in cloning credit cards to make fraudulent purchases in Mankato and New Ulm.
Jeremy Darzell Rashad Pickett, 30, of Hanska; and Charles Edward Cambell Picket, 35, Kevin Osborn Coats, 23, Devonte Bernard Phillips, 24, and Quillan Ramone Davis, 31, all of Waseca, were each charged with felony transaction card fraud Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Jeremy Pickett also was charged with the same crime in Brown County District Court in October.
Mankato police believe the men made or tried to make $1,700 in purchases using cloned credit and debit cards at Mankato businesses this fall.
Jeremy Pickett also was identified as one of three men using fraudulent cards at a New Ulm restaurant in October, the charges said.
Jeremy Pickett identified the other men as accomplices. He reportedly told an investigator Coats purchased stolen credit card numbers online and used a skimming device to obtain other card numbers, the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.