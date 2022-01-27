MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had five COVID-19 deaths confirmed Thursday, bringing the region's January toll to 29.
The deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update, occurred in:
• A Blue Earth County resident between 90-94 years old
• A Nicollet County resident between 85-89
• A Le Sueur County resident between 85-89
• A Waseca County resident between 65-69
• A Brown County resident older than 100
They were among 57 newly confirmed COVID-19 fatalities statewide, bringing Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 11,339.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 448. January remains on pace for a lower toll than the previous three months, which all had more than 40 fatalities.
Case totals continue to show the region remains in a wave brought on by the omicron variant. This week's case total is already higher than last week's, and may end up being a higher percentage increase depending on how many cases are confirmed on Friday.
Area counties combined for 470 cases Thursday. All nine counties had at least 25.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 109
• Brown County — 73
• Martin County — 59
• Nicollet County — 54
• Waseca County — 47
• Faribault County — 38
• Le Sueur County — 33
• Watonwan County — 32
• Sibley County — 25
