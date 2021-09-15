The state reported on Wednesday that five area residents died of COVID-19. But it is unclear exactly when the deaths took place.
The health department added 41 newly reported deaths Wednesday but it included 28 older cases reported as part of the agency’s review, bringing the state’s toll in the pandemic to 7,956.
Three Faribault County residents' deaths were reported, one age 60-64, one age 65-69 and one age 80-84.
The death of a Waseca County resident age 60-64 and one age 75-79 were also reported Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health said there were 129 new COVID-19 cases in the local nine-county area.
There’s no doubt COVID-19 remains stubbornly persistent in Minnesota. But backlogged cases and messy data from the Labor Day weekend make it hard to draw conclusions from the newest numbers about the pandemic's path.
The state health department Wednesday reported 2,736 newly confirmed or probable cases of the disease, but nearly 650 of those were months old, uncovered as part of an agency data review project.
Known, active cases inched up to 13,485. Active cases are averaging just under 8,000 over the past seven reporting days — lower than two weeks ago.
The disease, though, continues to show its staying power.
Officials remain worried about a potential spike in cases stemming from the new school year, Labor Day gatherings and the Minnesota State Fair. Officials last week said 69 cases so far have been linked to the fair.
Cases have accelerated through the late summer, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is still trending above the 5% threshold that public health officials find concerning.
Current hospital and intensive care needs have risen during this summer wave — they’ve now topped peak counts seen during the spring surge — 718 people are in hospital beds currently with COVID-19, including 208 ICU cases.
A top Sanford Health official said the system is in crisis as COVID-19 and non-COVID patients fill its wards.
"We do believe that here in Fargo we're probably about two to three weeks away from peaking in terms of COVID cases. But we're already at capacity and have been for a few weeks now due to our overall non-COVID census being very high,” said Dr. Doug Griffin, vice president and chief medical officer at Sanford Health in Fargo.
Griffin said Sanford in Fargo is decreasing surgical capacity by 30 percent in response. The reduction in medical procedures comes as hospitals in Minnesota are already operating within tight margins.
While the majority of hospital beds, including intensive care unit beds, are occupied by people without COVID-19, 208 people are in the ICU with the virus and 540 are in the hospital getting care for COVID across the state.
That’s still well below the pandemic’s high watermark in the fall of last year.
Right now, there are nearly 40 people in the Fargo facility with COVID-19, and that number could reach 90 patients based on the hospital's projections that predict that case counts will peak in the next couple of weeks, Griffin said.
Waseca Co. spikes
Waseca County had 31 new COVID cases, the highest in the region.
Other counties:
• Blue Earth — 28
• Nicollet — 16
• Brown — 15
• Le Sueur — 12
• Martin — 11
• Watonwan — 8
• Faribault — 6
• Sibley — 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.