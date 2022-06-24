KASOTA — Five people ranging in age from 13 to 70 were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 between St. Peter and Kasota Friday afternoon.
A 2021 Kia Forte carrying two North Mankato residents was northbound on Highway 22 and a 2021 Toyota Sienna carrying three people was traveling south when the vehicles collided just after 2:30 p.m.
All injuries were characterized as non-life-threatening by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Christian Timothy Kalstad, 28, of North Mankato was driving the Kia. Hannah Lyn Weichman, 21, of North Mankato was a passenger.
In the Toyota, William Robert Hensel, 41, of Mankato was driving, and Silas Robert Hensel, 13, city-of-residence unknown, and Wade Robert Hensel, 70, of Kasota were passengers.
Air bags in both vehicles deployed and all five people were wearing seat belts. All five were taken to the Mankato hospital.
The crash occurred near 446th Street, which is about a quarter-mile south of the Minnesota River.
