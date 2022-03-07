BLUE EARTH — Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a semi, passenger vehicle and a Blue Earth fire truck early Sunday morning on an icy interstate section west of Blue Earth.
Solomon Pio Sagot, 41, address unknown, was driving an eastbound 2013 Kenworth on Interstate 90 at 2:17 a.m. when the semi crashed into a 2019 Honda van and a 1995 International fire truck, the State Patrol reports.
Those who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash are Sagot; the van’s driver, Adam Joseph Beckett, 29, of Imperial Beach, California; van passenger, Devon Dean Carroll, 26, of Sioux Falls; the driver of the fire truck, Corey Bruce Survis, 46, of Blue Earth; and a passenger in the fire truck, Logan Blake Pytleski, 26, of Elmore. Their injuries were treated at the hospital in Blue Earth.
The Free Press
