MANKATO — Five more candidates filed to run for Mankato Area School Board seats on Thursday.
The latest candidates are Shannon Sinning of Mankato, Jeremiah Myer of North Mankato, Megan Dell of Mankato, Megan Schnitker of Mankato and Chris Shearman of North Mankato. They join incumbent Abdi Sabrie of Eagle Lake, who filed Wednesday, in seeking one of four seats up for election.
The filing period continues until 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
