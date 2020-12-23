MANKATO — Five more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Wednesday in south-central Minnesota, making December the region's deadliest month for the illness yet.
The deaths occurred in a Blue Earth County resident in their mid to late 80s, a Brown County resident in their mid to late 60s, a Faribault County resident in their early 80s, a Le Sueur County resident in their early 70s and a Martin County resident in their early 70s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They raised the region's pandemic death toll to 43 through December's first 23 days.
November's 40 COVID deaths were previously the area's record for most deaths in a month. The combined death tolls for November and December so far account for 54% of the 153 total COVID deaths in the nine-county region during the pandemic.
Five newly confirmed deaths in the region also made Wednesday one of the deadliest single reporting days so far. The residents were among 75 deaths confirmed statewide, according to the health department.
Blue Earth and Brown counties have each had 27 confirmed COVID deaths during the pandemic, second most in the region behind Nicollet County's 30. The full list of COVID deaths by county in south-central Minnesota includes:
- Nicollet County — 30
- Blue Earth County — 27
- Brown County — 27
- Martin County — 24
- Le Sueur County — 15
- Waseca County — 12
- Faribault County — 9
- Watonwan County — 5
- Sibley County — 4
The 75 deaths across the state raised Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 4,971. The toll is on track to surpass 5,000 before Christmas.
Area counties also combined for 65 newly confirmed COVID cases Wednesday. The relatively low uptick continues the trend of lower case totals during the last 10 days after surges in November and early December.
- Nicollet County — 12
- Blue Earth County — 11
- Brown County — 11
- Waseca County — 10
- Martin County — 9
- Faribault County — 5
- Sibley County — 4
- Le Sueur County — 3
