MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had five newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19 last week.
The latest fatalities, reported by the Minnesota Department of Health between Jan. 29-Feb. 4, raised the nine-county region's pandemic death toll to 574. Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 14,278.
The area deaths included two in Martin County and one each in Waseca, Brown and Faribault counties.
They were the highest number of deaths confirmed in a week since late November. Fatalities had otherwise slowed down in the fall and winter so far compared to previous years in the pandemic.
New cases, meanwhile, seem to have plateaued after two weeks of rises. Area counties combined for 149 between Jan. 29-Feb. 4, the same total as the prior week.
While COVID-19 cases plateaued, influenza season continued its downswing last week. The season peaked earlier than usual before giving way to a consistent decline since late 2022, according to health department data.
Previous seasons peaked between early January to late February or early March. Minnesota has had 3,220 influenza hospitalizations this season, up from 901 during the previous season but below the totals seen in 2019-2020 and 2017-2018.
Influenza deaths rose to 144 so far this season. The 2019-2020 and 2017-2018 seasons finished with 197 and 440 fatalities, respectively.
