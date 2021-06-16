MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The small uptick continued the nine-county region's run of days with case totals in the single digits. Wednesday was the 18th straight day with fewer than 10 new cases in the region, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
While area counties had no new COVID-19 deaths confirmed, Minnesota had five more statewide. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,523.
Wednesday's five new cases in the region came after days with zero and one new case. Daily case counts are at their lowest point since the pandemic's earliest stages.
Waseca County's two new cases were the most in south-central Minnesota. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Waseca County — 2
- Blue Earth County — 1
- Le Sueur County — 1
- Martin County — 1
Vaccination progress continues to move at a slow pace both statewide and in the south-central region.
The nine area counties have a combined 109,495 residents age 16 and older with full vaccinations, equaling about 58.5% of that population. A total of 103,521 residents 16 and older have at least one vaccine dose, or 55.3% of the population.
Vaccination rates vary widely among area counties. Brown County has 65.4% of its 16-and-older population vaccinated with at least one dose, while Sibley County is at only 48.6%.
Statewide, about 66% of the 16-and-older population has at least one dose and 61.6% has been fully vaccinated.
