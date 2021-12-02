MANKATO — Five area residents died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 72 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 9,554.
The five area deaths occurred in:
- A Faribault County resident between 60-64 years old
- A Nicollet County resident between 70-74
- A Brown County resident between 70-74
- A Watonwan County resident between 80-84
- A Faribault County resident between 90-94
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 375. Of those, 13 have been confirmed in December.
October and November were two of the three worst months yet for COVID-19 deaths in the nine-county region. October had 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, while November had 41.
Nicollet County accounts for 61 of the region's 375 deaths. It's the second-highest toll among the nine area counties, although the county is right in the middle in terms of death rates per 10,000 residents.
Brown County's 60 COVID-19 deaths and Faribault County's 35 give them the second and first highest death rates in the region.
The death rate in Watonwan County, which has 21 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, is the fourth highest in the region.
Area counties also combined for 196 newly confirmed cases Thursday. Blue Earth County's 57 were the most in the region.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 57
- Nicollet County — 31
- Waseca County — 22
- Watonwan County — 18
- Sibley County — 18
- Le Sueur County — 16
- Martin County — 14
- Faribault County — 11
- Brown County — 9
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.