MANKATO — A flag-raising ceremony is planned 2 p.m. Saturday to honor military veterans and their families; especially those who live on a cul-de-sac in Mankato's hilltop area close to Stoltzman Road.
Bob Farley, a Marine Corps vet, will serve as host of the event near 116 Quail Path. Residents who live in the 37 houses along the oblong, dead-end street have become close-knit over the years. Farley knows of several neighbors, who like himself, served in the military.
"Eight are veterans; and there are eight widows of veterans," he said.
The new Stars and Stripes raised during the ceremony was provided by a Waseca-based non-profit. Free Flags for Veterans provides American flags to citizens, especially veterans, for display near their homes. Farley's grandson is a board member of the organization that was founded in 2014.
"We've really been picking up speed, the word is really spreading," said Sean Farley Cowdin, who is a corporal in the Minnesota Guard.
Flags requests recently were filled for veterans in Indiana and Illinois as well as several sites in the Waseca area, he said. Vets in New York and California are on the list of future recipients.
"When I asked my grandfather if he wanted a flag he said 'yes' then mentioned he had a bunch of neighbors who had served," Farley Cowdin said.
Free Flags for Vets also assists with the installation of poles to display American flags. Quail Path's pole was put in place by area Scouts.
Shortly before his neighborhood's new flag is raised, Farley plans to give a shout out to Troop Unit 76 and everyone else who helped with his neighborhood's flag project. The ceremony is open to the public.
"I will say just a few words...the Marine Corps League honor guard will be here," he said.
Veterans who'd like more information about receiving a free flag may speak with Farley Cowdin and Free Flags for Vets' founder, Jeremiah Miller, who will attend the ceremony or go to: facebook.com/freeflagsforvets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.