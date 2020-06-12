MAPLETON — The Victory Drive Memorial Highway between Mankato and Mapleton has a pair of impressive new veterans memorials, each sporting limestone monoliths, the flags of the five branches of the U.S. military, and full access for people with disabilities.
What the monuments also have, unfortunately, is some red ink on the bottom line. Longtime leaders of the fundraising effort are hoping to come up with the final $24,000 needed to balance the books and add a couple of finishing touches during a special online Flag Day drive for donations on Sunday.
"We're just trying to make a big push and get this done," said Mapleton Area Foundation President Jeff Annis of the "$24,000 in 24 Hours" giving campaign.
The monuments, which were dedicated on Veterans Day of 2019, were partly an effort to ease community disappointment and anger about the removal of 600 trees planted along Highway 22 in honor of veterans of World War II and subsequent wars.
That tree-planting effort began about 70 years ago as a living memorial to those who served. By 1952, local volunteers had planted 1,000 deciduous and 5,000 evergreen seedlings on the nine-mile stretch of Highway 22, and the Legislature had officially designated it as "Victory Highway."
With many of the trees succumbing to age and disease, Mapleton volunteers planted 400 replacements in the 1990s. Then, starting in 2016, a $23 million Highway 22 reconstruction project prompted the removal of 600 trees that were in poor health or too close to the roadway to meet modern safety standards.
Although thousands of smaller trees, shrubs and perennial plants were included in the highway design, Mapleton residents who had participated in the 1990s renewal of the Victory Drive living memorial were upset by the loss of the large mature trees. The Mapleton VFW aimed to ease that pain by creating impressive monuments at both the Mankato and Mapleton ends of the memorial highway.
Originally expected to cost about $60,000, the final price tag rose to nearly $100,000 when deeper concrete pads were required to handle the weight of the Kasota stone monoliths. And the concrete was widened to ensure people using wheelchairs could reach the monuments.
"It was mostly dealing with the pad," Annis said of the rising costs. "We made it ADA compliant. It was good because many veterans are potentially in wheelchairs."
If the full $24,000 goal is reached, signs detailing the history of the Victory Highway will be added at each site. And solar-powered lights will be installed so the flags are illuminated overnight.
"We just think that would be respectful and nice," he said.
It would also be a relief for Annis and, particularly, VFW Quartermaster Jim Swanson who have shouldered much of the fundraising responsibility for several years now.
The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic uncertainty have made it more challenging to reach the fundraising goal.
"People are just unsure of what's around the corner," Annis said. "Now, I think things are opening up and people are feeling a little more confident."
Annis is hopeful more Mankatoans will consider chipping in after much of the initial heavy lifting was done by people in the Mapleton area. Anyone looking to make a Flag Day donation can do so at www.mapletonareafoundation.org.
"We're just trying to push this over the top and get 'er done," Annis said.
