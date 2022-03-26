NEW ULM — The popular Flandrau State Park sand-bottom swim pond was forced to close in 2020 because of the pandemic lockdown and remained so in 2021 as it couldn’t meet federal COVID-19 requirements for much of the year.
Park officials hope to welcome back swimmers — to a pond that’s been repaired and upgraded — this spring.
But difficulty finding enough lifeguards could again upend plans to open it this summer.
“The minimum we want is seven, but would love to have eight,” said Maureen Morgan, assistant park manager.
They’ve been advertising the jobs since February and will continue to until early April. “We’ve gotten a few applicants,” she said.
While everyone has had trouble finding employees, the lifeguard market may be a bit tighter than many. Public pools in New Ulm and Lake Crystal are also recruiting lifeguards, as well as pools in Mankato and North Mankato, perhaps limiting the number of teens and young adults available to lifeguard.
Morgan said they will hire people with previous experience, or they will train them. There is Red Cross training that involves a day or two of classroom work, then some hands-on training and an exam.
She said if they end up hiring fewer than seven lifeguards, they will evaluate whether they can provide enough coverage to open the pond.
While the pond was closed, the park took the opportunity to perform some long-delayed maintenance.
“We installed new pumps to bring water into the pond. We’re upgrading all the lifeguard towers. We did work on the skimmers. So starting this year we have a pretty much new facility,” Morgan said.
The park is also readying to open its rustic campground. The main campground is open year-round.
Morgan said some traveling workers park their RVs in the campground in the winter and the park’s two heated cabins are used heavily on winter weekends.
“And when Bock Fest comes, the campground is full,” she said of the big annual event at Schell’s Brewery.
The rustic campground opens by the latest on Memorial Day. But the rustic campground won’t open until some other residents there have done what they need to do in early spring.
“We have a nice colony of cellophane bees there,” Morgan said.
The bees, a bit smaller than a honey bee, are great pollinators and spend much of their time underground. They were discovered in the rustic campground in 2019 by park staff.
“At first we thought they were ground wasps, but fortunately they’re not. They’re very docile, they don’t mind us being around.”
But they don’t want to disturb the bees when they first emerge from the ground in the spring and start their life cycle. “They’re getting food, pollinating, mating,” she said. “Then there’s just the young that are underground after that until they come out.”
