NEW ULM — After being closed the last two years, the Flandrau State Park sand-bottom pond is slated to reopen Friday.
The facility is scheduled to open June 3. It will be open Thursdays through Sundays.
Like many swim facilities, Flandrau was having difficulty finding enough lifeguards and earlier this spring officials weren't sure if it would be able to open or how many days a week it would be able to operate.
The popular swim pond was forced to close in 2020 because of the pandemic lockdown and remained so in 2021 as it couldn’t meet federal COVID-19 requirements for much of the year.
Park officials repaired and upgraded the facility during the closure.
