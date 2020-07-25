LE SUEUR — A thunderstorm with heavy rains is expected to cause flash flooding in portions of Nicollet, Le Sueur and Sibley counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS issued a flash flood warning for areas including the cities of Henderson, Le Sueur, Le Center, Gaylord, Ottawa and Winthrop late Saturday. The warning remains in effect until 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
"Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen," stated a report from NWS at 8:20 p.m. "Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."
Another 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible. The flash flood warning comes after a tornado warning for Lafayette in Nicollet County expired earlier in the evening Saturday.
Spotters there reported seeing rotations and funnel clouds in the storm, although the warning was lifted at 7:45 p.m. as the storm transitioned to a heavy rain threat.
The NWS predicted severe weather was possible over the weekend due to a mix of extreme heat and humidity hitting the region. People in the warning areas are advised to move to high grounds and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.
