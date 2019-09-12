A flash flood watch continue into Thursday night for the Mankato region including in Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley and Waseca counties.
Law enforcement was reporting some street flooding and some power outages in the area and in Mankato, including on the south side of of East Main Street.
Xcel Energy reported that 62 customers in Mankato were without power Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service said the region should expect thunderstorms to continue Thursday with 2 to 3 inches of rain expected and localized higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible. The precipitation comes on top of heavy rains that fell Tuesday night.
The NWS warns motorists should never drive through flood waters.
After heavy rains Thursday, there is a 30% chance of rain overnight and then it becomes partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall to 54 degrees with Friday being partly sunny with highs of 65.
Saturday brings a 20% chance of rain with the threat increasing to 40% Saturday night.
