NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato plans to improve Belgrade Avenue near Range Street coinciding with a new bank and restaurant being built next year, but city staff is looking at future pedestrian improvements now.
There's a chance Belgrade Avenue could be cut down to three lanes near the future Frandsen Bank & Trust and Rooftop Bar + Kitchen to make room for a mid-block pedestrian crossing. The North Mankato City Council won't make a decision until staff see how the new buildings impact foot traffic.
"I think they want to see how the development plays out before they make any major traffic calming or pedestrian infrastructure in the middle of the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue," City Administrator John Harrenstein said Monday after the council reviewed the project with staff and city engineers.
The new buildings, which are set to go up next year, have spurred discussions over everything from whether the architectural designs fit with the neighborhood to how the businesses will impact traffic.
City staff have discussed how to improve walking and bicycling traffic near Belgrade and Range for several years. In a 2017 Belgrade Avenue traffic corridor study, engineers recommended slowing traffic near that area.
North Mankato tested temporary bump-outs at the intersection later that year, but a community survey found slightly more than half of 155 respondents opposed the bump-outs.
Though there aren't any serious pedestrian-related accidents on record at the 200 block of Belgrade, city officials are concerned about increasing traffic along the avenue as North Mankato grows.
About 8,700 vehicles travel along Belgrade Avenue daily, but that's expected to grow to an estimated 9,900 vehicles per day by 2041. And more cars on the road mean a higher chance of a pedestrian-related crash.
"The main concern is that people are not necessarily going up to the intersection and making the crossing there," City Engineer Dan Sarff said. "They're kind of frogging across the middle of the intersection."
North Mankato plans to put flashing lights at Belgrade and Range as part of the upcoming improvements to the area. Those lights are designed to let drivers know when walkers or bicyclists are about to cross the street.
Other improvements include enhanced lighting in the area, which city officials say will be done according to a recent lighting plan between Mankato and North Mankato. An alley access onto Belgrade Avenue near the American Legion will be closed, as city officials say the alley continues to cause traffic snafus. And the city plans to put up more signs directing drivers to nearby municipal parking lots.
The council also discussed whether the new businesses fit into the city's Belgrade Avenue master plan. City staff says the new building designs incorporate elements of existing infrastructure, from historic brick to metal designing similar to the nearby Marigold apartments and newer townhomes.
The city has received several complaints from residents who believe the new buildings won't reflect the Belgrade corridor's historic look. Council member Jim Whitlock, who founded the Business On Belgrade Association, said he thinks the project fits in with the business district's mix of older and newer structures.
"Let's build something of our time," Whitlock said. "Let's not build something from the turn of the century. That day's gone past, and that's good."
Whitlock also said he believes people will still cross Belgrade in the middle of the street regardless of the city's improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.