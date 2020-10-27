MONTGOMERY — A man who crashed a stolen vehicle while fleeing from Montgomery police is going to prison.
Glenn Everett Lewis, 48, of Le Center, formerly of Montgomery, was sentenced to 21 months in prison Tuesday in Le Sueur County District.
Lewis stole a car from someone he knows on Dec. 27 and fled from a police officer who tried to stop him, according to a court complaint. He ran two stop signs before he lost control and went into a ditch.
Lewis, who had six prior DWI convictions, smelled of alcohol and refused to take a breathalyzer.
Lewis pleaded guilty to felony counts of auto theft and fleeing police. Charges of felony DWI and gross misdemeanor driving without a license were dismissed.
Lewis was sentenced to 21 months in prison for the theft and a concurrent 19 months for fleeing. With credit for over 300 days already served, he'll be eligible for parole in late February.
