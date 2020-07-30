NORTH MANKATO — The armed suspect in a high-speed chase Tuesday that ended in a crash in Old Town was fresh out of prison on a prior gun charge and had absconded from parole.
Charges filed Thursday in Nicollet County District provide more details about the high-speed chase and the suspect.
Phabayo Nygare Gilo, 22 who does not have a permanent address, was charged with felony counts of possessing a gun and ammunition after a felony conviction, felony fleeing police and misdemeanor courts of giving a false name to police, careless driving and reckless driving.
According to the charging complaint:
A witness reported people in a vehicle with a snub-nosed revolver outside Colony Court Apartments off of Lee Boulevard. North Mankato police officers stopped the vehicle as it left the apartment complex and drove into another nearby parking lot.
The driver, later identified as Gilo, gave a false name. He then sped off, running over a grassy area and failing to stop at multiple stop signs before he got onto Highway 169.
The pursuit continued onto Highway 14, reaching over 90 mph. Gilo went 70-80 mph on Riverfront Drive before crashing as he tried to turn onto Rock Street in Old Town Mankato.
Gilo fled on foot and was found hiding in a bush outside a nearby residence.
A loaded revolver pistol was found in another bush, between the crash site and where Gilo was found. A box of ammunition was found in the vehicle.
Three passengers in the vehicle said they did not really know Gilo. Two were released and one was arrested on a warrant.
Gilo had been released from prison Feb. 24 on a weapons possession conviction in Mower County and is on intensive supervised release.
Gilo told an investigator he cut off his ankle monitor and was on the run.
Gilo said he hit his head in the crash and could not remember any details about the pursuit or what he was doing beforehand in North Mankato.
