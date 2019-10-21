MANKATO — A Mankato police officer suffered minor injuries when a driver allegedly intentionally rammed into his squad during a chase early Sunday morning.
The brief pursuit started in the Eastwood Manor Mobile Home Park around 3:30 a.m., Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said.
Police were investigating a suspicious vehicle report when a suspect vehicle fled onto Hoffman Road and through a commercial parking lot before getting cornered at a dead end.
The fleeing driver turned around and rammed into the pursuing officer's squad head-on, Schisel said. Both vehicles were disabled and the fleeing driver, identified as Chop Nguot Tang, 31, of Mankato, was entrapped but not injured.
Tang appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Schisel said. Test results are pending.
Tang was in the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting charges.
The officer who was struck was treated at the Mankato hospital and released.
