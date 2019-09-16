MANKATO — A man is in custody after allegedly running into three police vehicles during a chase early Saturday morning.
Mankato police tried to make a traffic stop on Third Avenue at 1:23 a.m., according to a news release. The driver, later identified as Jeremy Terrell Hobbs, 29, of Brooklyn Park, fled.
Hobbs reportedly struck three squads before the chase ended in an alley between the 1900 block of Fifth and Sixth avenues. No one was injured. One squad was disabled and the other two were damaged.
The Minnesota State Patrol and Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office also were involved in the chase.
Hobbs is being held on recommended charges of fleeing police, DWI, assault with a vehicle and criminal damage to property.
