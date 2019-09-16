MANKATO — A driver allegedly nearly ran over two police officers who had gotten out of their squads after cornering him during a high-speed pursuit. The officers jumped out of the way and the intoxicated driver instead struck their squad cars and one more, charges allege.
Jeremy Terrell Hobbs, 29, of Brooklyn Park, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District court with two felony counts of assaulting police and four felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. He also is charged with felony counts of fleeing police and damage to property, as well as gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor open bottle in a vehicle.
According to the court complaint:
Hobbs nearly struck Mankato police officer Chad Honetschlager's squad and another vehicle after swerving into the wrong lane on North Riverfront Drive around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
Officer Yajaira Casillas was nearby and attempted to pull Hobbs over but Hobbs sped away and nearly struck a vehicle while running a red light at Riverfront and Madison Avenue.
Hobbs turned onto Third Avenue and was going 80 mph, then turned onto other residential streets and drove over grass before coming to a dead end in an alley between the 1900 block of Fifth and Sixth avenues.
Honetschlager, Casillas and officer Kelly Wood cornered Hobbs in the alley. Hobbs turned around and accelerated toward two of the squads.
Casillas believed Hobbs was going to strike his colleagues head-on, so she rammed the side of Hobbs' vehicle. Hobbs did not stop and rammed into Honetschlager's squad, then backed up and got stuck on tree roots.
The officers got out of their squads, drew their guns and ordered Hobbs to stop. Hobbs accelerated and struck Casillas' squad.
Hobbs kept going and nearly struck Honetschlagger, who had to jump out of the way.
Hobbs then drove toward Wood, who had to jump out of the way. Hobbs struck Wood's squad before surrendering.
Hobbs smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and other signs of impairment. He admitted he had been drinking but refused to take a breathalyzer at the scene or at the jail. An open bottle of brandy was found in Hobbs' car.
Hobbs told police he was upset because he had lost track of his girlfriend in downtown Mankato. Authorities had earlier taken the girlfriend from a downtown bar to a detox facility.
