MANKATO — A high driver tossed drugs out of a stolen vehicle while fleeing from Mankato police, charges say.
Lenorris Antwoine Drummond, 34, of Shakopee, was charged with felony counts of vehicle theft, fleeing police and drug crimes Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of DWI and fleeing police on foot.
According to a court complaint and police incident logs:
A worker at the Hardee's on Lind Court in Mankato reported a suspected impaired driver in the drive-thru at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.
A responding police officer tried to stop Drummond in the Hardee's parking lot, but Drummond sped off as the officer approached on foot.
A pursuit ensued, with Drummond traveling up to 90 mph, driving on the River Trail, running a red light, hitting a fence post and driving with two flat tires. He threw two bags out his window during the chase.
Drummond stopped and got out and ran at Marsh and North Sixth streets. He was found hiding between a house and a garage nearby.
He was lethargic and slurring and was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato. A blood sample was taken for drug testing and the results are still pending.
Officers found the bags thrown out during the chase and both contained a heroin and fentanyl mixture. One also had marijuana, an assortment of prescription pills, a scale and empty baggies commonly used for drug packaging.
The owner of the car Drummond was driving reported loaning it to Drummond's girlfriend. The girlfriend said Drummond took it without permission while she slept.
