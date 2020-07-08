ST. PETER — A man who dragged a St. Peter police officer while fleeing a traffic stop was sentenced to 20 days in jail.
Jonathon William Griffith, 34, of Farmington, also was ordered to complete 60 hours of community service and spend three years on probation.
Griffith was convicted of felony fleeing police Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court. Charges of felony assaulting police and misdemeanor driving without a license were dismissed in a plea deal.
Griffith dragged officer Ryan Schaefer with his vehicle during a traffic stop on Sunrise Street in May 2019, according to a court complaint. Griffith sped off after Schaefer smelled marijuana.
Schaefer's arm got caught in the door and he was dragged before he fell to the pavement and was nearly run over. The officer had non-life-threatening injuries.
