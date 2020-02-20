MANKATO — A man who rammed into a Mankato police squad and injured an officer was sentenced to 123 days time served and probation.
Chop Nguot Tang, 32, of Mankato, fled from an officer in October. When he got cornered on a service road off Hoffman Road, he turned around and rammed into the pursing squad. Officer Steve Hoppe was treated at the Mankato hospital for minor injuries, according to the court complaint.
Tang smelled of alcohol and multiple bottles of alcohol were found in his vehicle.
Tang pleaded guilty in January to felony counts of fleeing police and property damage and gross misdemeanor DWI. Felony assault charges were dismissed.
Tang was sentenced Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court to 123 days in jail with credit for time served and five years probation with standard conditions. An additional stayed sentence means he could face additional time behind bars if he violates probation.
