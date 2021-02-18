LE SUEUR — A man asked a Le Sueur police officer if he wanted to go on a high-speed chase before he fled, charges say.
Police were called to a domestic early Saturday morning and reportedly found Bryan William Fries, 37, of Elysian, at a Le Sueur residence in violation of a restraining order.
Fries reportedly yelled, “You want to get in a high (expletive) speed chase?” before he got into his vehicle and drove away.
Fries made it only a few blocks, with the officer in pursuit. He struck a curb, lost control and crashed into a tree on South Park Lane, according to a court complaint. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an open bottle of rum allegedly were found in his vehicle.
Fries was charged Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor counts of violating a no contact order, domestic assault, marijuana possession and having open alcohol in a vehicle.
