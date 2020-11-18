MANKATO — A teen is facing charges for striking an employee with a car while fleeing a Mankato business without paying for services.
Nevaeh Ann Thompson, 17, of Mankato, was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation, gross misdemeanor leaving the scene of an injury crash and misdemeanor theft last week in Blue Earth County Juvenile Court. Charges against juveniles older than 16 are public if they include a felony.
Thompson allegedly left a nail salon without paying for $118 worth of services Nov. 5. Two employees followed her and Thompson struck one of them as she sped off, according court records. The other employee jumped out of the way.
The woman who was struck was bleeding from the head and was treated at a hospital. The woman had a broken arm, an eye swollen shut and multiple cuts, scrapes and bruises.
