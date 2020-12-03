MANKATO — A woman allegedly stole a purse from a Mankato store, struck an employee with her vehicle while fleeing, then fraudulently used a check that was in the stolen purse.
Desirae Dawn Farr, 37, of Waldorf, was charged with felony counts of assault, check forgery and identity theft Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court. She also was charged with gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of theft.
Farr allegedly stole an employee's purse from the Mankato Menards around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Farr fled from store employees, got into a vehicle and hit an employee, according to a court complaint. The employee said he tried unsuccessfully to jump out of the way and the impact from the vehicle hyperextended his knee
Farr was located at the River Hills Mall at 6:45 p.m. with a man who had $600 worth of gift cards that the man said were given to him by Farr.
An investigator determined Farr bought the cards and other items from a store in the mall using a check that was in the purse she had taken a few hours later, the charges say.
Farr then allegedly admitted to taking the purse and using the check.
Farr also is suspected in multiple other shoplifting incidents at Mankato stores, the charges say.
