Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to an inch of additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong high river flows into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 945 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 803.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 945 AM CDT Wednesday was 803.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 804.4 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&