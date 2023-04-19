MANKATO — Flo Rida, Hairball, Gary Levox and Chris Hawkey are the headlining musical acts for the 25th annual Mankato RibFest.
This year’s RibFest, which features up to six “ribbers,” takes place Aug. 3-6. Tickets for all performances go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.
Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard, had a breakout hit in 2007 with the song “Low.” He’s remained a popular touring artist ever since. He’s set to perform Aug. 4.
Gary LeVox was the lead singer in Rascal Flatts, which had a two-decade run until disbanding in 2021. He’s set to perform Aug. 5.
Hairball is one of the nation’s best-known cover bands, with setlists that range from KISS to Motley Crue and Van Halen. They’re set to perform Aug. 3.
Country music artist Chris Hawkey, perhaps the performer with the most RibFest appearances, is to perform Aug. 6.
