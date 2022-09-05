MANKATO — Another parched summer has left Mankato’s floating trails high and dry.
But Rasmussen Wood’s buoyant boardwalk should rise again when the spring snowmelt comes, because plans to replace the dilapidated marsh trails have been put on hold.
“There won’t be a project in the near future because we were unsuccessful in the grant application,” said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
The nature area has a pair of floating trails that for 30 years have given hikers a chance to walk through marshy portions of Rasmussen Woods. One is on the northeastern end of the park leading to Stoltzman Road not far from the Mankato West High School baseball fields. That section is in such poor condition that city officials were considering eliminating it completely.
The other section on the southwestern edge of Rasmussen Woods connects the park’s nature trails to the West Mankato/Red Jacket bike trail and is much more heavily used by hikers and runners. The $375,000 project, which was scheduled for as soon as next year, would have replaced the floating trail in that area with a pier-supported boardwalk anchored in the earth below the marsh.
“We essentially want to lift it up 6 or 8 inches off the (high-water level),” McCarty said in March when the grant application was authorized by the City Council. “It’ll be a lot more stable.”
That longer-term fix was costly, however, and the project was reliant on obtaining $187,500 in state funding through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s Outdoor Recreation Grant Program. Even while awaiting word on the grant, the city was seeking input on the project.
While not unanimous, the consensus seemed to be that the floating trails were a fun and unique feature of Rasmussen, and most comments favored finding a way to repair and preserve them.
“I love the floating trail!” one woman wrote on the city’s public engagement website. “My dog and I visit and walk it often. Please consider repairing and keeping it.”
“The gem of Mankato’s walking paths is the floating trail!” stated another of the 36 comments on the site. “One can immerse yourself in the beautiful sights, sounds and beauty of nature.”
“Walking on the floating bridge provides access to an immersive experience of motion, sound and visual delight that is well worth the cost,” added a third.
A handful of commenters suggested repairs might be too expensive, particularly when the nature of the floating trails makes them difficult or impossible for people with mobility issues to use.
McCarty said city staff will continue to seek community input even while exploring other options for financial assistance.
“We’ll continue to work through the engagement process and funding process to meet public desires and our needs for a safe outcome out there,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.