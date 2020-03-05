NEW ULM — Rising river levels have southern Minnesota communities on high alert for potential flooding as spring approaches.
An ice jam on the Cottonwood River in New Ulm caused waters to rise by about 5 feet within a few hours Wednesday. Local police closed a street and knocked on doors to alert nearby residents in case the rise continued.
No evacuations were needed, but the surge was an example of how fast levels can rise when variables like ice jams and heavy rains occur.
“If it would jump up again that quickly in two or three hours, from 17.5 (feet), we would be evacuating,” said New Ulm Police Chief Dave Borchert.
The river crested at 17.54 feet Wednesday before settling down to about 16.5 feet Thursday afternoon. While conditions improved compared to Wednesday, Borchert said he wants residents to be ready in case the river rises again.
“What I was recommending last night is people watch the river close and have an overnight bag packed,” he said.
The city’s main flood risk area is on Cottonwood Street, which will remain closed until waters recede. The road floods when the river level surpasses 13.2 feet, and the National Weather Service projects the river to remain at 16.5 feet at least into next week.
Further ice jams and heavy rainfall, however, can quickly change river forecasts both on the Cottonwood and the Minnesota River it flows into. The Minnesota River in Mankato is already anticipated to rise from about 12.5 feet Thursday to 19.5 feet next week — flood stage is considered 22 feet.
Last year’s heavy rains led to highly saturated soil in the region last fall, leaving rivers high over the winter. The levels actually reached their highest points in 120 years going into last fall, Borchert said.
Those factors, combined with the potential for fast snowmelts and heavy rainfalls this spring, could lead to moderate to severe flooding, said Scott Sparlin, coordinator for the Minnesota River Congress.
“Conditions are ripe for some flooding, but a lot of that is a crapshoot right now because of the upcoming couple weeks,” he said. “We don’t know how much rain we’re going to get.”
He pointed to 1993 as a year when heavy spring and summer rains caused devastating flooding. Flooding again wreaked havoc on southern Minnesota in 1997, although ice and snowstorms were the main contributor then, Sparlin said.
"Our quote-unquote '100-year floods' are becoming more and more (prevalent),” he said.
The Minnesota River's flood risk in Mankato sits at 71% for March, April and May, according to the National Weather Service's flood outlook. The Cottonwood River in New Ulm has an 88% risk, only topped by the Minnesota River's 93% risk in Henderson. Henderson had several lengthy road closures last year due to flooding, prompting calls for funding to raise Highway 19.
Sparlin testified at the Minnesota Legislature recently about a proposed water-storage program for the Minnesota River Basin, calling mitigation efforts overdue. The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, and Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, would provide financial assistance to local governments to control water volume.
For this spring's flood potential, Borchert said an evacuation recommendation would likely be issued if the Cottonwood River reaches the 20-feet mark. As shown by Wednesday's ice jam, it could happen fast.
“For that to go up that fast is remarkable,” he said.
