MANKATO — A favorable snowmelt and little precipitation recently has helped lower the long-range flood risk a bit.
But the flood risk "remains well above normal," according to the latest National Weather Service Spring Flood Outlook.
One big unknown for how the spring will play out: How much rain will come.
Much of Minnesota received just 1-2% of normal precipitation in the past two weeks. And warm temperatures got rid of snow.
"At least the snowpack has mostly melted without too many river issues," said Caleb Grunzke, of the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
But the near-term weather forecast isn't favorable.
"Next week we have a greater chance for above-normal precipitation across southern Minnesota, especially later in the week. There could be waves of systems coming through."
He said it's too early to predict just how much precipitation to expect.
He said the chance for above-normal precipitation stretches into the later part of the month.
"The next couple of weeks could be pretty wet, which is concerning."
The long-range flooding potential shows the risk of flooding along the Minnesota River has declined some, compared to earlier flood forecasts from the Weather Service.
The chance for flooding around Mankato has dropped to 50%, down from a 67% chance predicted two weeks ago.
The chances of flooding at Henderson also has fallen to 50%
After reaching nearly 733 feet above sea level earlier this week, the Minnesota River at Henderson has been falling.
It was at 732 feet Thursday and is predicted to fall to 730 feet by next Wednesday, according to the Weather Service's one-week outlook.
The Minnesota River at Mankato was at 16.2 feet Thursday and is predicted to rise to 17 feet over the weekend before beginning to slowly fall next week.
The Minnesota River at New Ulm is to rise slightly over the next couple of days to 797.5 feet above sea level before starting to slowly fall next week to 796 feet.
