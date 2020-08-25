MANKATO — The flood-prone Elks Nature Center in Rasmussen Woods Nature Area will be demolished, the City Council has decided after hearing a report that shows reuse of the building would be prohibitively expensive.
Built in 1990 as a joint venture by the Mankato Elks Club and the city, the building was once a popular place for schoolchildren and others to learn about Minnesota wildlife and local ecology. Originally staffed by city employees, volunteers took over when budget cuts eliminated the municipal operational support. In recent years, programming was largely reduced to occasional use by Minnesota State University classes.
And the increasing number of torrential rains has resulted in the low-lying building suffering flood damage and mold issues — problems that arose again with downpours this summer. Earlier this year, city staff proposed moving the building to higher ground on the eastern edge of Rasmussen Woods just south of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along Stoltzman Road, but the council balked at the $250,000 cost.
That left two other options — moving the building to another city park for reuse or tearing it down.
Staff completed a feasibility study earlier this month that focused on the possibility of relocating it to Thomas Fields, the youth softball complex near East High School, where plans call for construction of a concessions/bathroom/storage building as part of a renovation of the complex.
The projected cost of doing that was more than $700,000. And to create the 3,200-square-foot building planned for Thomas Park, an addition would need to be built to the nature center that would drive the total cost to $1.2 million, according to the feasibility study. By contrast, a new concrete building at Thomas Park carries an anticipated price tag of $1.3 million.
Demolishing the building is expected to cost $19,000 — an option the council unanimously favored Monday.
City Manager Pat Hentges said staff considered offering the building, presumably for free, to anyone who might be interested in moving it to private property. The most recent rains, which caused shortlived but widespread flooding in the lower portion of Rasmussen, left about an inch of new silt in the wood-frame nature center.
“I don’t believe it’s a safe building to relocate without a great deal of work,” he said.
Hentges is still recommending that one part of the nature center be resurrected in some future year — its restrooms. Those could be built, on slightly higher nearby land, for an estimated $204,000.
