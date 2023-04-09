NEW ULM — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning beginning Monday night for minor flooding along the Cottonwood River at New Ulm.
The warning last until further notice.
The Cottonwood routinely floods in the spring, although it rarely impacts any structures.
The river was at 9 feet Sunday morning and is expected to crest at 12.2 feet early Wednesday, which is below the 13 foot level at which parts of Cottonwood Street are impacted.
